New drywall for Bear Creek Services home thanks to Kraus-Anderson Construction

A home with Bear Creek Services needed a new basement, so Kraus-Anderson Construction jumped right to it.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's the season of giving and Bear Creek Services is no stranger to helping out in the community, but this time they're on the receiving end.

A year ago, the basement in one of their homes flooded, making it extremely difficult for the four women living there. One of the women has her bedroom in the basement, so the flooding really put a major wrench in her everyday lifestyle. Once Bear Creek Services was able to pinpoint the underlying issues to the flooding, that's when the construction started.

But Bear Creek Services is a non-profit, so trying to get the funds to fix the basement was tough. When Kraus-Anderson Construction heard they needed help, the workers didn't give it a second thought. Director of Business Development, Cyle Erie, said a lot of his crew is from Rochester - making this project hit a little closer to home. "We're so passionate about giving back to the community," explained Erie. "Bear Creek Services provides a wonderful service to our community, so they're an organization that we proudly serve."

Brian Hale with Bear Creek Services said the women can't wait to have the basement completed. "It impacts their lives every single day, not having a functioning lower level, not having your own personal bedroom. So this is something the women have been waiting a long time for and they're super excited to finally have it done," said Hale. Now that the drywall is in, all that needs done next is adding some new carpet and a fresh paint job. 

Community Events