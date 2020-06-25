New downtown Mason City arena wins 'Game Changer' award

MASON CITY, Iowa – The new downtown arena in Mason City is officially a “game changer.”

Mayo Bill Schickel and City Administrator Aaron Burnett accepted the Main Street Iowa Game Changer Award during a ceremony Thursday at the River city Renaissance Multi-Purpose Arena. The award will be put on permanent display at the arena’s entrance.



The award announcement stated:

“This project is a catalyst for a significant amount of downtown development…with long lasting economic benefit. As shopping habits changed and retail stores in the mall began to close, including the anchor stores, it became apparent a new approach was needed to re-purpose vacant space to make the building functional again.”

“At the same time, many organizations were participating in hockey and other ice sports at the North Area Ice Arena that was in dire need of repair. Community leaders reacted by considering the construction of a multi-purpose arena in the mall’s west end retail anchor space. As a result of this project, Southbridge has been reimagined and is once again a downtown destination.”

This is one of only two Gamer Changer Awards presented this year. The other went to Cedar Rapids.

Main Street Iowa also honored Mason City with three other awards for 2020. The city also received the Exceptional Special Events Award for the Haunted Historic Building Tour. The Leadership Award was given to Melissa Fabian and the Business of the Year was awarded to Market 124 owner Katie Wold.