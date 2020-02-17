New dog area coming to Chester Woods Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Chester Woods Park is in the process of finishing a new area where you can play more freely with your dog.

They're putting in new fencing that opens up to the lake where your dogs can run and jump into and swim. Right now, you can bring your dog to Chester Woods, but you can't have them off their leash in this area. With the new fencing up, this gives owners and their dogs more freedom.

A dog owner KIMT spoke with said she thinks this new area will be very beneficial to the park. "This way I can let my dog run a little bit," said Celeste Lewis. "I can let it get out and swim and I don't have to be so worried about it. It's in a good area to come back. I think it'll be a good thing for the park."

This new area will have the same rules as any other dog park, so make sure you clean up after your dog and everyone stays safe. It will be open come spring time.