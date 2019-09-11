New director needed for Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce has abruptly parted ways with its executive director.
The Chamber Board of Directors says Rhonda Jordal is no longer in that leadership position, effective immediately. The Board says the search for a new executive director will begin right away.
“We value our Chamber members and look forward to continuing our mission of promoting and developing a healthy and positive business climate in the Albert Lea Freeborn County area,” says Board chair Tricia Dahl.
Planned events and initiatives are expected to continue as scheduled, including the efforts to seek Main Street designation.
:For the short term Geri Jensen will act in the capacity of interim director with the support of the board while we evaluate the need for an official interim director,” says Board member Catherine Buboltz. “We are hopeful that we will have the position filled within the next three months.”
The Board says Liz Johnson will also be working to minimize any disruption in services to Chamber member during this change.
