New director named for Hospice of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hospice of North Iowa is announcing a new director and new board members.

The non-profit that assists people facing death and their loved ones says Katherine (Katie) Schuessler of Mason City will be taking over and director. Schuessler has been at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa since 2007 and has a Master’s degree in nursing and healthcare administration.

Philip Garland of Garner and Cathy Rottinghaus of Charles City are also new members of Hospice of North Iowa’s board of directors. Kurtis Meyer of St. Ansgar is the board chair and Jaci Thorson of Forest City is the new board secretary.

Hospice of North Iowa has been providing nursing and medical care, emotional and spiritual support, volunteer services, and bereavement follow up to the area since 1982.