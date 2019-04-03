New director named for Cerro Gordo Co. public health

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has a new director.

Brian Hanft, formerly the Department’s Environmental Health Service Manager, is taking over for Ron Osterholm, who just retired after over 30 years of service. Hanft has been Deputy Director of Public Health since 2005.

“Brian has a solid background in public health which made him a standout candidate for the position,” says Dr. Mark Johnson, Chair of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Health. “We know he will be a strong leader and continue the legacy of excellence in human health and protecting our environment, and will add new and innovative approaches as we strive to improve the care of our community.”

Hanft has been with the Cerro Gordo health department for 17 years and has received many awards and honors, such as:

- Iowa Environmental Health Association’s Environmental Health Professional of the Year Award

- State Hygienic Laboratory’s Environmental and Public Health Ambassador

- Iowa Public Health Association’s Harry Grant Award

- University of Iowa College of Public Health “Iowa Public Health Hero” Award

- Two-time recipient of the National Environmental Health Association Certificate of Merit.