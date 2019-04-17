New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case

MASON CITY, Iowa – John Vancise, a longtime person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit case, has an aggressive health issue that could prevent him from contributing any further in the case.

KIMT learned Wednesday that Vancise has an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s.

Steve Ridge, a consultant and past investigative reporter, spoke to KIMT on Wednesday and said that he went through 11 pages of Vancise’s medical records and found out about the diagnosis.

Ridge is one of the few people who Vancise has opened up to.

“In the course of many hours of interviewing, and really sort of observing and talking sort of through questions, I had a bit of a curious feeling about his memory,” Ridge said. “And finally one evening his wife disclosed he had just been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Vancise has been a prominent figure in the case since Huisentruit, a KIMT anchor, went missing on June 27, 1995, on her way to work.

She was 27 years old when she vanished.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years. Her case was featured on “48 Hours” in 2018, and Vancise declined to comment on the case during the show.

More than two years ago, a search warrant was executed against Vancise. The contents of that search warrant have remained sealed.

Vancise has denied any involvement in Huisentruit’s disappearance and has undergone a variety of forensic tests, including DNA and polygraph testing.