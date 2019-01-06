Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

A conversation about tearing down is now more of a conversation about moving.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seneca Foods, which owns the land the corn painted water tower sits on, is now offering to donate the 149-foot-tall corn cob to The City of Rochester. In its letter to City Council, it also asks for the city to move the tower off company property.

“That is what was hoping. Thank you, Seneca, that was really nice,” Kelly Schoeberl, a Rochester citizen who has been with the effort to save the tower, said.

Before Seneca’s new letter to Rochester leaders, Schoeberl was encouraging other citizens to write letters telling City Council why the corn water tower means so much to them.

”Over 50 people sent letters in support of the corn tower and that may not sound like a lot…but 50 long, heart-felt letters,” she said.

The letters are not only written by people in Rochester, but from people all over the country. One letter expresses how the tower is a way for a young girl to find her ‘Aunt Bessie’s’ house. Another letter explains how the tower helped ease a student’s anxiety on her way to school.

Schoeberl is hoping Rochester takes the deal.

“I really want it to be a no brainer, like 'duh.' We have to do this. The next question will be how fast can we do this,” she said.

According to the letter, Seneca is giving the city 30 days to decide.

Although the company suggests the tower be moved to the fairgrounds, there is no word yet on where the tower would go, or how much it would cost to move, if the city takes up the deal.

The conversation will go in front of City Council on Monday, January 7.

Learn more about this story and quick facts about the corn water tower, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Community Events