New developments in effort to save corn water tower

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seneca Foods, which owns the land the corn painted water tower sits on, is now offering to donate the 149-foot-tall corn cob to The City of Rochester. In its letter to City Council, it also asks for the city to move the tower off company property.

“That is what was hoping. Thank you, Seneca, that was really nice,” Kelly Schoeberl, a Rochester citizen who has been with the effort to save the tower, said.

Before Seneca’s new letter to Rochester leaders, Schoeberl was encouraging other citizens to write letters telling City Council why the corn water tower means so much to them.

”Over 50 people sent letters in support of the corn tower and that may not sound like a lot…but 50 long, heart-felt letters,” she said.

The letters are not only written by people in Rochester, but from people all over the country. One letter expresses how the tower is a way for a young girl to find her ‘Aunt Bessie’s’ house. Another letter explains how the tower helped ease a student’s anxiety on her way to school.

Schoeberl is hoping Rochester takes the deal.

“I really want it to be a no brainer, like 'duh.' We have to do this. The next question will be how fast can we do this,” she said.

According to the letter, Seneca is giving the city 30 days to decide.

Although the company suggests the tower be moved to the fairgrounds, there is no word yet on where the tower would go, or how much it would cost to move, if the city takes up the deal.

The conversation will go in front of City Council on Monday, January 7.

