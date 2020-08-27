New detour on I-90 north of Stewartville on Friday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A new detour will be in place on Interstate 90 north of Stewartville for much of the day Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be pouring the Highway 63 concrete bridge deck. Between 6 am and 2 pm, westbound drivers will exit I-90 at Hwy 52 (Exit 218) north to Rochester, Hwy 63 south to I-90 where it rejoins the highway. Eastbound drivers will exit I-90 at High Forest (Exit 205) follow Olmsted County Road 6 east into Stewartville, then north on Hwy 63 to connect again with I-90.

Eastbound I-90 drivers will continue to take the detour at Exit 205, cross the highway and follow Olmsted County Road 6 west a short distance to Olmsted County Road 8 north. Follow Olmsted 8 to Olmsted County Road 16 east to Hwy 63 near Rochester International Airport. The ramp for eastbound I-90 to southbound Hwy 63 remains open at Exit 209A at Stewartville.

In addition, the following changes will affect Olmsted County Road 8 and Highway 30:

• Stop sign changes at Hwy 30/ Olmsted 8 – the intersection at Hwy 30 and Olmsted 8 will be changed. Motorists on Hwy 30 will need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted 8. Motorists on Olmsted 8 will not have a stop sign.

• Hwy 30 detour – the intersection of Hwy 30 west and Hwy 63 is closed and rerouted. Hwy 63 motorists who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west to Olmsted 8 south to Hwy 30 west.

Construction on the $15.4 million project is expected to be completed in 2021. If weather prevents work on Friday, this detour will be in place for Saturday.