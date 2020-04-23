New details about COVID-19 partnership between Mayo Clinic, state health officials and the University of Minnesota

KIMT News 3- It's a partnership involving Mayo Clinic that will provide rapid, widespread COVID-19 testing in Minnesota. Mayo Clinic is partnering with state health officials and the University of Minnesota.

The goals of this statewide strategy are to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases to limit the spread and expand surveillance tools for public health officials. At the core of the partnership is creating a central laboratory that can perform 35,000 tests a day. It also a virtual command center to monitor daily testing and respond to outbreaks.

On Thursday, the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Finance Division held a remote hearing to learn more about the partnership. Rochester State Representative Tina Liebling is the chair of that division.

During the hearing, health officials revealed new parts of the plan that they're working on, including a focus on vulnerable populations.

"How do we set up testing clinics to test people who experience homelessness. How are we going to do targeted testing within communities of color, working with the Department of Corrections to really expand our testing in prisons," explained Daniel Huff with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Another part of the partnership they revealed is the development a website where anyone who needs testing can go and get information about what to do next.

The partnership is being funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund.