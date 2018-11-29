New details: Dog from Manly 'puppy mill' died at vet before search warrant executed

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Prior to a search warrant being executed at what authorities are calling a Worth County puppy mill, a dog from that property died in the care of a veterinarian after being involved in a dog fight.

According to court documents associated with a search warrant executed at 1071 Highway 9 in Manly, the body of a deceased Samoyed dog named Yaeger, around 12 years old, was brought to the Forest City Vet Clinic on Nov. 6 after suffering multiple puncture wounds.

The search warrant was executed Nov. 12 at the property of Barbara Kavars.

There were 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats which belonged to Kavars that were removed the location after authorities said they were found living in poor conditions and suffering from a variety of health problems.

In the search warrant, authorities said Kavars was advertising dogs and puppies for sale via the Internet despite not being validly licensed by the USDA and after failing inspections.

Kavars allegedly informed law enforcement that she made and then canceled vet appointments after “she could not catch fearful dogs” to transport them. Appointments were also canceled due to the woman not being able to physically load the dogs into the car by herself, documents state.

The Worth County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition against Kavars, identified as the owner of the Manly property raided by law enforcement and the ASPCA on November 12.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Dec. 3.