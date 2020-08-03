New day center location opens for Rochester homeless population

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There’s a new, temporary location for those seeking shelter, a hot meal or shower in Rochester beginning Monday.

A day center at the Salvation Army will service the homeless after hours for 90 days before the city of Rochester reassess the location.

Just last week the day center was relocated from the Mayo Civic Center; this is the third location in seven months.

The city approved $400,000 in federal COVID-19 funds to help pay for the shelter’s expenses.

Lisa Mueller with the Salvation Army says this day center is necessary for those struggling during the pandemic.

She explained, “People who were already struggling, already in need, it's just like the one-two punch. They've been hit with even more problems and you take away the limited access they already had to the things we take for granted like a shower or a clean bathroom or a cup of coffee and you've just added that burden to them.”

After the Salvation Army’s normal operating hours the city will run the day center from 4PM-7:30PM on weekdays.