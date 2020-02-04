Clear
New cost effective LED lights to replace traditional street lights

Rochester Public Utilities is working with Rochester Public Works to change out around 6,500 traditional street lights with LED's.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new year is shedding new light on the city of Rochester.

Tony Benson says RPU is testing 13 different models of LED lights this week with the goal of determining the best option for the city.

Benson explained, "All the samples will have to range between a certain color temperatures, they'll all be between that bandwidth but beyond that it's going to come down to what their consensus is."

According to Energy.gov LED street lights last longer and are more efficient than conventional street lights as well as provide substantial energy and cost savings.

RPU says the model will be tested across several locations throughout the city before a decision is made and the plan is to replace the conventional lights by the end of the year.

Benson says the cost of the project will depend on the competitive bids it receives and there's currently no cost estimate on the project.rrenlty no cost estimate on the project.

