New coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A third presumptive case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, has been confirmed in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health says this one is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed to the virus through contact with international travelers. This person is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Health officials say the person developed symptoms on February 28 but didn’t seek medical help until March 9. The Department of Health is working with Anoka County Public Health and others to find anyone who may have come in contact with the infected person. They will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from the date of their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

A confirmation by the CDC has not yet been made but Minnesota health officials consider these initial test results enough to take action.

Minnesotans are urged to continuing doing those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

• Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

The Department of Health says the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a swiftly passed $21 million bill to bolster the state's ability to manage the global coronavirus outbreak.