Clear
BREAKING NEWS Presumed coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition Full Story

New coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition

Health official say this third case waited 10 days until seeking medical help.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:32 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A third presumptive case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, has been confirmed in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health says this one is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed to the virus through contact with international travelers. This person is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Health officials say the person developed symptoms on February 28 but didn’t seek medical help until March 9. The Department of Health is working with Anoka County Public Health and others to find anyone who may have come in contact with the infected person. They will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from the date of their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

A confirmation by the CDC has not yet been made but Minnesota health officials consider these initial test results enough to take action.

Minnesotans are urged to continuing doing those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

• Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

The Department of Health says the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a swiftly passed $21 million bill to bolster the state's ability to manage the global coronavirus outbreak.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

#TacoTuesday In Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Image

New Birth Center in Austin

Image

Three organizations to host End of Life Options forum

Image

What to do if you drive over a pot hole

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on river levels

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/9

Image

27 indicted for alleged drugging of racehorses

Image

MSHSL's first day of softball practice

Community Events