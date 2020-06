DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am June 15.

Total Cases – 24,046

New Cases – 142

Total Deaths – 653

New Deaths – 2

Hospitalized – 197

Recovering – 14,461

Total Tested – 227,413

New Tests – 2,758

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In the Last 24 Hours – 19

Patients in ICU – 71

Patients on Ventilators – 51

Both the number of new tests and new cases and less than half what they were on Sunday.