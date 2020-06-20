New coronavirus cases up, deaths down in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 20.
Total Cases – 32,467
New Cases – 438
New Deaths – 12
Total Deaths – 1,372
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,085
Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,348
Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 492,043
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,767
Hospitalized As Of Today – 324
Cases In ICU As Of Today – 161
New cases of COVID-19 jumped from 362 Friday to 438 Saturday but new deaths dropped from 17 to 12. The number of victims currently hospitalized or in need of intensive care also dropped as Minnesota continues to test well over 10,000 people a day for the fourth straight day.
For more coronavirus statistics for the state of Minnesota, click here.