New coronavirus cases up, deaths down in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 20.

Total Cases – 32,467

New Cases – 438

New Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 1,372

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,085

Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,348

Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 492,043

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,767

Hospitalized As Of Today – 324

Cases In ICU As Of Today – 161

New cases of COVID-19 jumped from 362 Friday to 438 Saturday but new deaths dropped from 17 to 12. The number of victims currently hospitalized or in need of intensive care also dropped as Minnesota continues to test well over 10,000 people a day for the fourth straight day.

For more coronavirus statistics for the state of Minnesota, click here.