New coronavirus cases rise for third straight day in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 21.

Total Cases – 32,920

New Cases – 461

New Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 1,380

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,093

Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,374

Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 504,363

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,797

Hospitalized As Of Today – 322

Cases In ICU As Of Today – 160

The new of new coronavirus cases in Minnesota increased for a third straight day, rising from 362 Friday to 461 on Saturday. At the same time, the number of new deaths reported dropped from 17 to 8. The number of people in the state needing hospitalization for the coronavirus has been slowing dropping since the end of May.

