New coronavirus cases increase for second straight day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 18.
Total Cases – 24,737
New Cases – 358
Total Deaths – 677
New Deaths – 6
Hospitalized – 188
Recovering – 15,453
Total Tested – 239,598
New Tests – 5,194
Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 18
Patients In ICU – 64
Patients On Ventilators – 47
After dropping from 142 to 122 from Monday to Tuesday, new cases of coronavirus in Iowa increased to 211 on Wednesday and hit 358 on Thursday. 358 new cases would be the highest number since June 4.
