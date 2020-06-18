New coronavirus cases increase for second straight day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 18.

Total Cases – 24,737

New Cases – 358

Total Deaths – 677

New Deaths – 6

Hospitalized – 188

Recovering – 15,453

Total Tested – 239,598

New Tests – 5,194

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 18

Patients In ICU – 64

Patients On Ventilators – 47

After dropping from 142 to 122 from Monday to Tuesday, new cases of coronavirus in Iowa increased to 211 on Wednesday and hit 358 on Thursday. 358 new cases would be the highest number since June 4.

