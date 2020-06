DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 16.

Total Cases – 24,168

New Cases – 122

Total Deaths – 661

New Deaths – 8

Hospitalized – 193

Recovering – 14,829

Total Tested – 230,265

New Tests – 2,852

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 16

Patients In ICU – 71

Patients on Ventilators – 49

That 122 new coronavirus cases is the lowest number for Iowa since back in early April.