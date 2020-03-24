New clinic in Albert Lea put on hold by coronavirus

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The coronavirus crisis has a new victim…the MercyOne clinic project in Albert Lea.

Plans had been for the facility to open in the former Herberger’s building at the Northbridge Mall by October. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, however, has issued a statement putting the brakes on the project:

“At MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, we are focused on providing compassionate care to our patients and families and also preparing for COVID-19 impacts to our community. Given the challenges of this pandemic and an unprecedented time in health care, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily halt construction plans for the Albert Lea Clinic.“

“MercyOne remains committed to resuming our plans for construction and will share an update as soon as a new timeline is determined. We greatly appreciate our continued partnership with the Albert Lea Health Care Coalition and look forward to working together to bring our new clinic and health care options to the community.“

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition had worked to bring a new medical provider to town after Mayo Clinic Health System announced it would be moving inpatient services from Albert Lea to its Austin campus. It was announced in September 2019 that MercyOne would be that new provider.