Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New clinic in Albert Lea put on hold by coronavirus

Photo of September 12, 2019 announcement MercyOne would be building a clinic in Albert Lea.
Photo of September 12, 2019 announcement MercyOne would be building a clinic in Albert Lea.

MercyOne says project will resume when pandemic is under control

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The coronavirus crisis has a new victim…the MercyOne clinic project in Albert Lea.

Plans had been for the facility to open in the former Herberger’s building at the Northbridge Mall by October. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, however, has issued a statement putting the brakes on the project:

“At MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, we are focused on providing compassionate care to our patients and families and also preparing for COVID-19 impacts to our community. Given the challenges of this pandemic and an unprecedented time in health care, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily halt construction plans for the Albert Lea Clinic.“

“MercyOne remains committed to resuming our plans for construction and will share an update as soon as a new timeline is determined. We greatly appreciate our continued partnership with the Albert Lea Health Care Coalition and look forward to working together to bring our new clinic and health care options to the community.“

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition had worked to bring a new medical provider to town after Mayo Clinic Health System announced it would be moving inpatient services from Albert Lea to its Austin campus. It was announced in September 2019 that MercyOne would be that new provider.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/24

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors learning more about COVID-19

Image

Clear Lake Band coming together virtually

Image

Olmsted County updates on COVID-19 situation

Image

Farmer Donates to Families in Need

Image

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Image

Access To Essential Resources in Rural Communities

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Community Events