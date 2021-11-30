New clinic director names for MCRHC

OSAGE, Iowa – Teresa Stitts is the new Senior Director of Physician Hospital Organization Clinics for the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).

MCRHC CEO Shelly Russell says Stitts was most recently Clinic Manager at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

“Teresa has the experience to position our clinics for growth, while keeping operations focused on personalized care for our patients,” says Russel. “She’s a terrific addition to our leadership team.”

Stitts will supervise clinics in Osage, Riceville, and St. Ansgar. She graduated from Kaplan University, holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Purdue University Global, and began her career as a Certified Medical Assistant more than 10 years ago.