New clinic being built in Elma

ELMA, Iowa – Ground has been broken on a new Regional Health Services of Howard County clinic.

The new clinic is being built as part of the Elma Community Complex and when completed, it will provide family care services in Elma, including physicals, prenatal care, acute visits, lab services, and well child checks.

The first phase of construction of the Elma Community Complex (ECC), the tearing down of the brick school building, was finished in March. Building the new clinic is the second phase of the project and will be followed by repurposing a portion of the gymnasium into a city clerk’s office and multipurpose community room, adding a larger infant room onto the existing daycare and repurposing the current infant room into a 3-year-old preschool, renovating the remaining portion of the gym into a library, and then completing the parking lot and landscaping.

“Increased daycare capacity, local medical services, fully handicap accessible library adjacent to daycare and bus-stop, and sustainable operating costs are a few of the goals of this multi-phase project. The services these non-profits provide are important to our community,” says Bruce Weigel, ECC Committee member.

Less than half of the $1.2 million needed for the ECC has been raised so far.

“We welcome and appreciate gifts of all sizes. All donors will be recognized unless they wish to remain anonymous. The medical building and library have yet to be named. Visit with a committee member if this is something you might be interested in,” says Weigel.