New city project hopes to provide more affordable housing options

City leaders are calling for developers to get creative with the air rights above a new parking ramp downtown.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city is introducing a new project to help create affordable housing.

City leaders are calling for developers to get creative with the air rights above the new parking ramp downtown, on the corner of East Center Street and 1st Avenue SE.

To take advantage, developers just have to make sure it's an affordable or mixed income housing development.

However, some community members are skeptical this could work in the downtown location.

"There's one on every street corner and their median housing is going to be $900-1000 a month," one community member said. "To me, median is around $600 or $700, that people can actually afford."

The deadline for developers to submit proposals in June 14.

