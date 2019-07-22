Clear

New city manager hired in Albert Lea

First day on the job will be September 23.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A new city manager is named in Albert Lea.

David Todd, presently the City Administrator for Pine Island, is scheduled to start on September 23.

The City of Albert Lea says contract discussions with Todd began recently and the deal was finalized and approved by the City Council on Monday. Todd will start off with an annual salary of $120,000.

“Being committed to building a strong team to meet the needs of the City of Albert Lea and providing exceptional service to our citizens is our goal,” says Mayor Vern Rasmussen. “I’m excited to add David Todd to that team as the next City Manager of Albert Lea. We look forward to working together to meet the goals and challenges of the future.”

Mayor Rasmussen and First Ward Councilman Rich Murray were lead negotiators on Todd’s contract.

