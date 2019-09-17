Clear

New church launches in Rochester, 'We want to be a church known for what we're for, not what we're against'

The Echo Church aims to accommodate a growing Med-City and give people a place to go, no matter where they are on their journey.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new church in town called The Echo Church. It held its first services on Sunday.

Rochester couple, Andy and Christy Cass, started the church partly to accommodate a growing Med City.  

"There's so many people moving to town and we want to be the first church that come and check out and we feel like they'll find a home immediately," Andy said. 

While they said there are many great churches in the area, the couple told KIMT they want this church to 'meet people where they're at' in their journey with religion. 

A sign at the church said, "We care more about you than stale religion."

"I think sometimes what we can do is that we begin to put tradition in front of people," Andy explained. "We want Jesus to be the center of this church and the center of people's lives."

"I've seen it over the years, where you think you have to do all these things before entering into a church building and having a relationship with God. For us, it's more of our heart is...we want to meet you where you're at in your journey...and be your cheerleaders," Christy added. 

"We want to be a church known for what we're for, not what we're against. And we're for people, we're for community," Andy said. 

The first services on Sunday were a success with hundreds of people coming out. 

The church hosts weekly Sunday services at Willow Creek Middle School. To learn more about The Echo Church, click here

