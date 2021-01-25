New charge proposed by Iowa legislators for crashes that involve high speed

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - On the heels of a rise in high speed citations and 69 speed-related deaths last year in Iowa according to Iowa DOT and State Patrol, drivers who go well over the speed limit and cause a crash that results in death may face harsher penalties.

A bill being discussed in the Iowa House right now would create a charge for driving at an excessive speed over 25 mph that results in the death of another driver. Drivers could be charged with a Class C felony and face 10 years in prison if convicted.

Lt. Travis Bartz with the Floyd Co. Sheriff's Office says this type of law is needed, as someone going well over the speed limit is putting lives at risk.

"This is not a 'I didn't realize I was going that fast.' 25 over the speed limit is a significant amount that that person knows they're speeding. Whether they're going out for a joyride, whether they want to see how fast their car goes, they are deliberately speeding."

"Our primary goal is to change people's behavior. If they know that this is a new crime and they're facing jail time for this, hopefully that gets them to maybe think twice about driving that fast."

State troopers wrote more than 1,400 speeding citations last year.