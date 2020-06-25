Clear

New chapter for Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

The Rochester Civic Theatre company has elected new board members and hired and interim manager director.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a new chapter for the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

The Rochester Civic Theatre company has elected 4 new board members to join 2 existing board members. The board has hired Misha Johnson as the Interim Managing Director.

Johnson is a Rochester native who has worked professionally in theater for more than 16 years. Her goal is to put the "civic" back in the Civic Theatre and return it to a true community theater, volunteer model that will showcase local talent.

"We have to give it back to the community, that's what's incredibly important. The community wants it, there's a ton of talent here, and there's no reason why we shouldn't showcase that," Johnson said.

In addition to producing quality theater with local talent, the other goal is to turn the Rochester Civic Theatre into a home for other local performing arts groups to use.


Next up for the Rochester Civic Theatre is bringing Romeo and Juliet back to the stage. It was cancelled in March because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The theatre will operate at the allowed 25% capacity and they're taking social distancing precautions to protect the cast and patrons. There will also be the option to live stream the show. 

For more information, click here: https://www.rochestercivictheatre.org/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo unveils plans for home care

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 6/25

Image

Legalizing weed could boost economic recovery

Image

Secondhand shopping surge

Image

Daube's closing storefronts in Rochester

Image

Coronavirus test site moving

Image

Concerns over spikes in cases across the country

Image

Protecting Your Information

Image

Rochester Civic Theater Moves Forward

Image

Girl Scouts Donate Cookies

Community Events