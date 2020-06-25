New chapter for Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a new chapter for the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

The Rochester Civic Theatre company has elected 4 new board members to join 2 existing board members. The board has hired Misha Johnson as the Interim Managing Director.

Johnson is a Rochester native who has worked professionally in theater for more than 16 years. Her goal is to put the "civic" back in the Civic Theatre and return it to a true community theater, volunteer model that will showcase local talent.

"We have to give it back to the community, that's what's incredibly important. The community wants it, there's a ton of talent here, and there's no reason why we shouldn't showcase that," Johnson said.

In addition to producing quality theater with local talent, the other goal is to turn the Rochester Civic Theatre into a home for other local performing arts groups to use.



Next up for the Rochester Civic Theatre is bringing Romeo and Juliet back to the stage. It was cancelled in March because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The theatre will operate at the allowed 25% capacity and they're taking social distancing precautions to protect the cast and patrons. There will also be the option to live stream the show.

For more information, click here: https://www.rochestercivictheatre.org/