New champions claim Golden Throne at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s a dirty race but somebody’s got to win.

The 2021 Iowa State Fair held its 17th Annual Outhouse Races Tuesday.

The State Fair says teams composed of three pushers and one driver built their own outhouses. The race consists of teams pushing the outhouses to a toilet where the drivers must clean off the toilet seat without using their hands. The drivers then search for a corn cob buried in a cattle trough, change a roll of toilet paper, and return to the outhouses where the teams push them back to the starting point.

2021’s winners were Brock Grain Systems with team members Mike McDowell, Tiffany Pipno, Tony Rabey, Nick Greif and Nathan Klotzbuck of Des Moines. They won $300 in cash and were also named “Best Outhouse.”

The Real Deal from Defiance made up of Amanda Outhouse, Gracie Outhouse, Arynn Outhouse, Abbi Outhouse and Alex Outhouse took second place with a $200 cash prize. The Real Deal also claimed Best Costume.

Third place and $100 in cash went to Wild Deuces and members Walter Lagerblade, Nick Audsley, Sammi Wangsness, Matt Doughtery and Steve Snell.