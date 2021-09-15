New businesses welcomed to Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. – 20 new business owners were welcomed to the Lanesboro area Wednesday morning.

The social event recognized businesses established in the past 18 months and included a proclamation read by Mayor Jason Resseman. The Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce also presented the new business owners with welcoming notes written by community members.

Photos were also taken with each new business owner at the event. Organizers say each owner will have the chance to tell the public more about their new business or their changes to existing businesses at a 5:30 pm gathering Wednesday at Sylvan Brewery.