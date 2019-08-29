Clear

New business inside One Discovery Square

They're opening their fourth location in Rochester

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The heart of the city is just one part of downtown seeing big changes. In neighboring Discovery Square, a destination medical center funded space is seeing a new business move in. Today, the community welcomed Cafe Steam at One Discovery Square for the coffee shop's soft opening.
Co-owner William Forsman's fourth location here in the Med-City, it’s a major change since he opened his first coffee shop.

He tells KIMT Rochester is a unique place for growth and opportunity for businesses of all types and sizes.

“Every six months something new pops up a lot of people get frustrated with the construction with the cranes and road closures but this is development this is the nature of Rochester changing,” he said.

The coffee shop will have their official grand opening September 3rd. There will be an all day Mario Kart Tournament and the first 25 customers get a free coffee for the week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler mornings and below norm highs
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday prep football highlights

Image

Diamond Jo officially opens sportsbook

Image

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

Image

Testing out new bike lanes

Image

Last Thursdays Downtown

Image

New "blackout" plates are a hit in Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/29

Image

Chateau grand opening

Image

New business inside One Discovery Square

Image

Meet the Street

Community Events