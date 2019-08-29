New business inside One Discovery Square

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The heart of the city is just one part of downtown seeing big changes. In neighboring Discovery Square, a destination medical center funded space is seeing a new business move in. Today, the community welcomed Cafe Steam at One Discovery Square for the coffee shop's soft opening.

Co-owner William Forsman's fourth location here in the Med-City, it’s a major change since he opened his first coffee shop.

He tells KIMT Rochester is a unique place for growth and opportunity for businesses of all types and sizes.

“Every six months something new pops up a lot of people get frustrated with the construction with the cranes and road closures but this is development this is the nature of Rochester changing,” he said.

The coffee shop will have their official grand opening September 3rd. There will be an all day Mario Kart Tournament and the first 25 customers get a free coffee for the week.