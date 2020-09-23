New building announced for Rochester's downtown Discovery Square

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Groundbreaking on a five-story, 125,000 square foot “Discovery Square 2” in downtown Rochester is scheduled for late September.

The Mortenson development firm says it will be built next to One Discovery Square and they hope to complete construction by mid-2022.

“Discovery Square 2 will feature tech-forward tenant spaces designed with flexibility in mind,” says Brent Webb, development executive at Mortenson. “Developing a healthcare innovation campus with this facility increases the likelihood of and opportunity for collaboration between researchers, educators, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and others, it will help accelerate the translation of medical research from bench to bedside.”

The first two buildings in Rochester’s Discovery Square sub-district will be connected for the benefits of tenants.

“DMC’s Discovery Square strategy as a catalyst for economic development and recruitment of new businesses and talent to Rochester is unfolding in real time,” says Lisa Clarke, executive director, DMC Economic Development Agency. “The addition of Discovery Square 2 reinforces Rochester’s position as a global leader in health and a destination city for innovators and entrepreneurs.”

Mortenson says Discovery Square 2 will be only the 11th building in Minnesota designed for “Wired Certification,” a commercial real estate rating that ensures a building is optimized with superior tech capabilities for the connectivity needs of tomorrow. Among the projects other features:

• Unique, integrated design with flexible, open workspaces and lab infrastructure that allow tenants to adapt to ever-changing needs in the life science industry

• Common spaces will be centralized within the building and share a physical link to One Discovery Square to promote collaboration among tenants

• Building orientation, massing, wall / roof construction, and mechanical systems will capitalize on high performing systems for increased energy efficiency

• Located near the historic Mayo Clinic campus and the Gonda Building, adjacent to Mayo Clinic’s Guggenheim, Hilton and Stabile Buildings

• Proximity to an entrepreneurial ecosystem for tech innovators and collaborators in Rochester

• Walking distance to the heart of Rochester’s Historic Southwest neighborhood and many downtown amenities, including restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail and more