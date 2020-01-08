Chatfield brewery popping up in Southeastern Minnesota beer scene

CHATFIELD, Minn. - PawPrint Brewery is set to officially open January 24th in Chatfield. Owner James Kenison, an avid homebrewer, originally envisioned opening in Rochester, but couldn't find a space or lease that felt right until he found the opportunity to open in Chatfield.

"We just kind of sat down and we just said hey look, we need to bring this to Chatfield. The community is really supporting us and they've been behind this since day one and they can't wait for us to get open," says Kenison.

Kenison is a former police K-9 officer, hence the animal-themed brewery. He's also a recently retired member of the U.S. Air Force. Some of the proceeds from certain beers will go toward nonprofit groups benefitting veterans and first responders.

In the warmer months, the brewery will be pet-friendly and allow animals on an outdoors "pet-io."

The beer is brewed with locally-grown hops from Civil Sass Hops in Chatfield. Besides a few signature beers, many of the beers will rotate throughout time.