New boss at Albert Lea-Freeborn Chamber of Commerce

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Shari Jenson has been named the new executive director of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

“Shari has served as Director with the USO in Okinawa, Japan; Balad, Iraq; and San Antonio, TX. In each of these roles she has developed outreach programs, built strong partnerships, established new centers and managed operations,” says ALFC Board Member Mike Chandler. “We are excited that Shari has chosen to bring her experience and passion to Albert Lea/Freeborn County area to serve our business community.”

Jenson started in her new job on June 18.

“I believe in Shari, and I think the chamber has a wonderful staff,” says former interim chamber director Torrey Zimmerman. “With the Chamber’s renewed vision and focus on advocacy, collaboration, and creating value for its members, I see nothing but good things ahead!”