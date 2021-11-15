Clear

New blog launched by Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

'Our goal is to offer information that improves lives and inspires hope for people diagnosed with cancer and their families.'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has launched a new blog for patients, families, and caregivers.

"The cancer care teams at Mayo Clinic's destination medical centers in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, as well as our Mayo Clinic Health System sites across the Upper Midwest, provide the most advanced, multispecialty, comprehensive cancer care available," says Cheryl Willman, M.D., executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. "Our cancer physicians have unparalleled expertise in diagnosing and treating virtually every type of cancer."

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says it treats more than 24,000 newly diagnosed patients annually and has more than 150,000 patients under active treatment or in survivorship care.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to use the blog to share Mayo Clinic expertise on cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and research," says Dr. Willman. "Our goal is to offer information that improves lives and inspires hope for people diagnosed with cancer and their families."

You can find the new blog by clicking here.

