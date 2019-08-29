New blackout license plates popular in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Most people don't even think twice about their license plates. For motorheads who want a cleaner look for their car, the new blackout plates are a hot item.

The plates first became available back in July, but were only available online or through the mail from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Now they have decided to give quantities of the alphanumeric plates to counties across the state.

In Cerro Gordo county, the Treasurer's Office says they received a limited quantity of the plates and they have been innundated with requests for them. They plan on ordering more when the supply runs out.

People we spoke to seemed to like the plates for their clean design and commended their easy readability. The plate costs $35, with the proceeds going to the Road Tax Use fund. That fund goes to fixing roads and bridges across the state.