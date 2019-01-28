Clear
New bills would legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI , Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers have unveiled legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, hoping to start what they acknowledge is likely to be a long and contentious discussion.

The bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday by Edina Democrat Melisa Franzen and in the House by Golden Valley Democrat Mike Freiberg. They said at a news conference their proposal focuses on establishing a regulatory framework for legal sales of recreational cannabis starting in 2020 and for taxing them.

Franzen and Freiberg say they're hoping to at least get hearings on the issue.

While there's a new Democratic majority in the Minnesota House, Republicans still hold a slim majority in the state Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka issued a statement saying that he doesn't think the legislation will pass this year.

