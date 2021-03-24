New bill proposed to legalize adult use of cannabis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new cannabis bill is working its way through Legislative committees at the Minnesota State House.

This bill will legalize the growing of cannabis here in Minnesota.

KIMT News 3 sat in on a discussion with Representative Ryan Winkler and citizens of Minnesota about the likely impact of House File 600.

Winkler says the bill legalizes cannabis for adult use in Minnesota, addresses criminal justice and reform issues, and creates a new and regulated marketplace for the safe use of cannabis.

The primary focus of this discussion was about how this will affect farmers.

There are a few difficulties to this, says Judson Bemis from Smart Approaches to Marijuana Minnesota, since it will need to be grown indoors due to the climate here.

It takes a lot of water and energy, creates pollution, and he feels there will be problems with the black market.

Another farmer thinks it would be a great opportunity.

"It's kind of looking at the whole plant differently and seeing that it's more than just getting high and growing indoors like that. It's a much bigger agricultural opportunity to actually make food out of it from the grain is what we specialize in," says Charles Levine from Help Acres, LLC.

The bill passed the agriculture committee and will go on to the committee of environmental and natural resources.

Representative Winkler says the Department of Agriculture, hundreds of organizations, and dozens of legislators were involved in putting this bill together.