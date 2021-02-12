New bill is introduced to help craft breweries and distilleries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The state laws in Minnesota for breweries are different than those in other states.

Here in Minnesota, breweries are not allowed to sell 12 or 16 oz. cans.

A new bill proposed this week will ease restrictions on what distilleries and breweries can do.

This is called The Drink Local Economic Recovery Package.

Little Thistle Brewing says this is the first time the industries have all come together to introduce a bill into the legislature, hoping it will improve some craft beverage laws.

This bill could help in the recovery of small businesses from the pandemic.

The beer, wine, cider, and distilling industries have all been hit hard and have pulled together in this legislative effort.

The proposal suggests lifting the barrel cap for bigger breweries.

The bill would allow breweries to sell different size vessels, including 12 and 16 oz. beers.

Little Thistle Brewing co-founder Dawn Finnie says the sooner the better for this bill to pass.

"It's vitally important. Small businesses like ours, small businesses like the breweries, cider, wineries, distilleries across the state of Minnesota are really suffering. So if you want these businesses to survive, if you want them to thrive post pandemic, then we need to be able to change some of these laws," says Finnie.

Over 350 small businesses would be impacted by this.

The bill will be introduced next week in St. Paul.