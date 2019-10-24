Clear

New bill introduced into Congress to replace damaged tribal

A few months ago, Native American community bought land near Pine Island and asked he surrounding communities for support before asking congress if they can make that land a reservation

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

PRAIRIE ISLAND, Minn.-At the Prairie Island Indian Community is expanding their land to Olmsted County.

The last few decades the island has been hit with a trifecta of issues. A nuclear plant was built in the 1930’s, which led to flooding issues and only one way off the island. It’s problems they still see today.

“Our people had homes there. They gathered medicines there they have our people buried there all underwater from the lock in dam and every year it's getting worse and worse dealing with the flooding,” Said Tribal President Shelley Buck.

It's not just property being impacted but also the health of the people.

“If something were to happen our one reliable road is blocked multiple times a day by train tracks and trains going through carrying hazardous materials so we have a potential catastrophe waiting to happen here,”she said.

The Prairie Island Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act was introduced to Congress, giving the tribe a new community with the same status as the Prairie Island. Buck applauds the move.

“Everything that my ancestors had to deal with, everything that they sacrificed were finally seeing some positives come from all that and I feel they're smiling down on us today. Knowing that they're fighting for what's right for our tribe. We're fighting to protect the future of this tribe and we finally have help in congress to do that and it feels good,”she said.

