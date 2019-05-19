New bike lockers come to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s some good news for bikers in Rochester. The city new has eight new bike lockers on the east side of the new parking ramp downtown.

The big, green lockers allow people to store their bikes and perhaps even some biking equipment more safely.

It’s something cyclist Donna DeSmet, who is one of the first people to rent one of these lockers, thinks will help encourage more people to commute on two wheels.

“I think those things are also really convenient and biking mentality and biking atmosphere. You can leave your helmet here instead of carrying everything back and forth,” she said.

DeSmet said she’s gotten two bikes stolen when living in other cities. So, for her, the locker is worth $85-a-year price tag.

“I just thought this would be so nice just to be able to throw my bike in the locker and not have to worry about it,” she said. “And then I also thought peace of mind. Would you rather pay $85 or have a $1,200 bike stolen?”

There are still open lockers and no waitlist at this time.

If you’re interested, you can rent one through Lanier Parking.