Clear

New, bigger VA clinic opening in Rochester

A bigger space means more services for veterans.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More veterans are utilizing the VA Clinic in Rochester, creating a need for some more space.

On July 22, the clinic will more to a bigger location at 3551 Commercial Drive in Southwest Rochester. The current location is about 9,500 square feet. The new location is a little over 16,000 square feet.

Amy Semmen is the Nurse Manager for Primary Care at the clinic. She said the additional space will allow them to have more exam rooms and more services like general X-Ray exams. Down the road, they hope to add physical therapy services so veterans won't need to be referred to outside care.

Semmen explains why it's beneficial for veterans to get as much healthcare services as possible at the VA clinic.

"There's specific things that are very veteran-centric and geared towards the veterans for the situations they've been involved in. So, the providers and the nurses are trained on how to best care for their needs," Semmen said.

The Rochester VA Clinic gets patients from all over Southeast Minnesota, which is why this new and improved clinic is neccesary.

"Having a good, efficient VA clinic...essentially it provides us the opportunity. The veterans have served our country, this is our opportunity to give back to them," Semmen said.

The new location will only accept walk-in patients on opening day.

But, patients can schedule appointments for any day after July 22nd.

An open house for the community to check out the new building is in the process of being planned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Image

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Community Events