New, bigger VA clinic opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More veterans are utilizing the VA Clinic in Rochester, creating a need for some more space.

On July 22, the clinic will more to a bigger location at 3551 Commercial Drive in Southwest Rochester. The current location is about 9,500 square feet. The new location is a little over 16,000 square feet.

Amy Semmen is the Nurse Manager for Primary Care at the clinic. She said the additional space will allow them to have more exam rooms and more services like general X-Ray exams. Down the road, they hope to add physical therapy services so veterans won't need to be referred to outside care.

Semmen explains why it's beneficial for veterans to get as much healthcare services as possible at the VA clinic.

"There's specific things that are very veteran-centric and geared towards the veterans for the situations they've been involved in. So, the providers and the nurses are trained on how to best care for their needs," Semmen said.

The Rochester VA Clinic gets patients from all over Southeast Minnesota, which is why this new and improved clinic is neccesary.

"Having a good, efficient VA clinic...essentially it provides us the opportunity. The veterans have served our country, this is our opportunity to give back to them," Semmen said.

The new location will only accept walk-in patients on opening day.

But, patients can schedule appointments for any day after July 22nd.

An open house for the community to check out the new building is in the process of being planned.