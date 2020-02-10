Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New attendance record for SocialICE

More people than ever before in event's 12-year history.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 1:14 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SocialICE set a new attendance record in 2020.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says about 67,557 people attended at some point between February 6 and February 8, the biggest such number in the event’s 12-year history.

“I think the ideal weather, combined with new and inclusive activities and performances, made for a record number of people attending SocialICE,” says Monika Kopet, RDA director of events and strategic partnerships. “All the long hours and hard work by everyone involved in SocialICE did not go unnoticed, and it’s rewarding to see so many people happy and embracing the event.”

Based on that attendance number and those who have filled out an SocialICE survey, RDA estimates the economic impact of the event at nearly $2.5 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Community Events