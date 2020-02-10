New attendance record for SocialICE

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SocialICE set a new attendance record in 2020.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says about 67,557 people attended at some point between February 6 and February 8, the biggest such number in the event’s 12-year history.

“I think the ideal weather, combined with new and inclusive activities and performances, made for a record number of people attending SocialICE,” says Monika Kopet, RDA director of events and strategic partnerships. “All the long hours and hard work by everyone involved in SocialICE did not go unnoticed, and it’s rewarding to see so many people happy and embracing the event.”

Based on that attendance number and those who have filled out an SocialICE survey, RDA estimates the economic impact of the event at nearly $2.5 million.