New arson filed against Iowa volunteer firefighter

NEWELL, Iowa (AP) — A new arson charge has been filed against a volunteer firefighter already facing trial in northwest Iowa.
Buena Vista County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack is charged with arson and burglary. His attorney declined to comment Monday.
Mack is accused of setting a fire on Sept. 13, 2017, that gutted three buildings in downtown Newell, where he lives.
Mack is awaiting trial next month in Sac County, where he and two accomplices are accused of setting a corncrib fire Aug. 19, a little more than a mile (1.7 kilometers) north of Nemaha.
No one was injured in either blaze.
