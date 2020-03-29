Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New applicants for unemployment given assigned day in Minnesota

State agency trying to handle more applications than ever before.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – If you recently lost your job, Minnesota state government is asking you to apply for unemployment benefits on a certain day.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MNDEED) says it is processing more applications for jobless benefits than ever before and to make sure it can handle it, new applicants for unemployment insurance are being asked to apply on a assigned day based on their social security numbers.

If you are applying to unemployment benefits for the first time, please refer to the schedule below for your assigned day:

MNDEED says people can only apply on their assigned day or on Thursday or Friday if you missed your day. The date of application will not affect the amount of benefits you receive. Applicants are being asked to not call the Unemployment Insurance office to ask about their status. MNDEED says if you already have an Unemployment Insurance account, you can still login anytime.

More information is available online here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Image

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Image

Sean Weather 3/28

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Community Events