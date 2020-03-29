New applicants for unemployment given assigned day in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – If you recently lost your job, Minnesota state government is asking you to apply for unemployment benefits on a certain day.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MNDEED) says it is processing more applications for jobless benefits than ever before and to make sure it can handle it, new applicants for unemployment insurance are being asked to apply on a assigned day based on their social security numbers.

If you are applying to unemployment benefits for the first time, please refer to the schedule below for your assigned day:

MNDEED says people can only apply on their assigned day or on Thursday or Friday if you missed your day. The date of application will not affect the amount of benefits you receive. Applicants are being asked to not call the Unemployment Insurance office to ask about their status. MNDEED says if you already have an Unemployment Insurance account, you can still login anytime.

