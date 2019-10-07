New app hopes to help visitors explore Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Thousands of people come to the Med City seeking treatment at Mayo Clinic. Like any unfamiliar city, it can be hard to navigate.

Today, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Experience Rochester are announcing their collaboration to create a new app called "When In Rochester, MN."

The new app helps people here in the area find local restaurants and fun events. It also has a purpose of helping people find parking, hotels and other resources for Mayo Clinic patients coming to Rochester.

It's an app four years in the making that is now available on smart phones. It focuses on three features. One is surprise me, where it would help people in the area discover local events and fun facts about the Med City. The second helps with navigating Mayo campus, by helping people get to their appointments. With just a tap, the third "Near Me Section" helps you know all the businesses and shops around where you are. The new app hopes to make a difference in visitors' experience during their time in the Med City.

“We're a super caring community but now we have a tool that can enhance that experience. Help us help them in multiple different ways, so really excited to see how this moves forward,” Said Jaime Rothe for Experience Rochester.