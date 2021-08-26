New after school program coming to Stewartville High School

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- A new after-school program is coming to Stewartville High School. The program will be called "Appreciate You Alliance" and is designed to make students feel more included and at home.

"We know that we have a number of students that are coming to staff with concerns about how they are made to feel welcome in the school building," says principal Patrick Breen. " Perhaps their level of inclusion to all the different things happening throughout the building."

The program was started by Breen. He tells KIMT News 3 it's the stories of the students that gave him the motivation.

"It's really in response to what students are coming and sharing with myself as a principal, our social worker, counselors, and certainly our teachers who students choose to confine it."

Breen hopes to meet with students and staff participating in the program once a month.

"It is possible that we would have only a few meetings over the course of the school year because we don't want to pressure any students into doing it. We're not going to set any meeting times or an agenda. This is all going to be an opportunity for students to come and share their stories with a population of adults and students that can be trusted to be there for supportive reasons."

He has yet to schedule the first meeting but hopes to have it soon. The program is only open to Stewartville High School students.