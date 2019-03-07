ROCHESTER, Minn. - Technology Park Apartments are Rochester's latest affordable housing project. It's the first development in the nation to be funded by the Freddie Mac Non-LIHTC Forward, financing that locks in the interest rate when the construction loan closes.
The apartments are aimed to be affordable for people making 60-80% percent of Rochester's median income. "Our entire community needs to attract a workforce to continue to see the kind of growth we want to see in Rochester," says Rochester City Council President Randy Staver.
The complex will have 164 units. Roughly half will be one bedroom or studio, and the other half two bedroom.
Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, and phase 2 is anticipated to wrap up by the end of the year.
- New affordable housing development being built in Technology Park
- Affordable Housing Discussion
- Affordable Housing advocates hold picket at Mayo Clinic
- Legislators visit Habitat for Humanity site, discuss affordable housing
- Affordable housing discussion with candidate for Attorney General
- New city project hopes to provide more affordable housing options
- Affordable housing funding is secure through March in Olmsted County
