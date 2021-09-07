A pilot's memory of the 9/11 attacks: 'I saw the second one come in and that just changed the entire story'

KIMT News 3- This year will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which have claimed a total of 2,996 lives making it the deadliest foreign attack on United States soil.

19 men hijacked four U.S. commercial airplanes and crashed them into each tower of New York City's World Trade Center Complex, the Pentagon building in Washington, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On September 11th, 2001, Lt. Col. Joe Mirarchi poured his morning coffee, and sat down to watch the news, "When I turned the news on, it was talking about an airplane or something had crashed into the first tower."

Joe served just over 29 years in the military as an F15 Pilot and Instructor Pilot. He has been flying with a major airline now for 25 years and counting.

He explained as he was watching the first tower burn, he thought what an awful accident it must've been. Perhaps a private jet with some sort of mishap, or a rogue airline pilot. But moments later, reality set in. "I saw the second one come in and that just changed the entire story. It changed the entire story for everybody in that moment because we knew what was really going on at that time. So it was really kind of surreal to see it actually happen in that moment."

As a pilot, he said he became curious and turned on his handheld air to ground radio. "I started listening to the arrival frequency for Atlanta. It was something I hadn't heard before it was just the controller just giving directions to the pilots in very limited acknowledgment. It was so rapid that you could tell something very serious was going on. I mean here we are in Atlanta, Georgia and they're already directing flights to land so it was odd, it was an odd radio communication sequence."

The Federal Aviation Transportation System grounded flights for four days while investigations were ongoing. Meanwhile, airline companies were trying to rebuild, finding crews, airlines, and passengers. Joe says he flew the following week.

"That was a surreal event because now you're looking at people differently. You're looking at who you're carrying. I remember I was flying from Orlando up to New York and I was carrying a group of folks on board who were Middle Eastern. And I'll just say it, you cannot help but think is this going to happen again? And I have to fly. But I thought how brave these passengers are to get on board knowing the same thing I know and I'm sure they were thinking the same thing I was. I think the real bravery to restart this whole thing comes from the passengers traveling in public to get back on again. But the whole way up I was thinking about what you would do and how you would handle that situation."

Following the attacks, the airline industry was changed forever. "It used to be where a flight attendant could come up to the cockpit with us with a knock at the door. We didn't have locks on the door the way they are now, there used to be just a simple door. The flight crew then started having these conversations like hey, if this happens then this is what I want you to do. You'll be the defender of the cockpit. We used to talk about different things we could do and that has since evolved." He went on to explain other changes, "We used to have a lot more in flight. With the autopilot on or the co-pilot flying the airplane or one of the crew members flying the airplane we could actually walk among the passengers. That was part of the ambassadorship of the job. We used to have more personal, face-to-face interactions with the flight attendants. We're pretty well set up and locked into the cockpit...it has become very militant in a sense, and disciplined as we enter and exit the cockpit."

He said not only have the operations with TSA and on board with staff have changed, but also with the general public. "There is no way after 9/11 that I can assume that most people won't just sit there and let that happen again. So very similar to in Pennsylvania where they got up and started to fight back because they knew what had happened minutes before because of phones and such. So that's the way I see passengers flight attendants and crews today is that our go-to would be to fight back."

Joe pointed out that as a society, we see people as mostly good. We see in other people what we see in ourselves because for the most part, we're a civilized society but that civility, Joe says, could be our enemy. "The people that want to hurt us, are against us, and want to prove a point or cause terror, they're not civil. They're willing to act to an extreme so much so that they're willing to die for their cause. We cannot forget. Not only because of the people we lost that day, but we cannot forget we cannot let our guard down anymore. And because people are willing to act in an uncivilized way, we have to be ready to respond, in unfortunately an uncivilized manner to control it."

As for the future, he says he's hopeful the country can pull together today as we did after the attacks in order to move forward.

"We are Americans. We are winners. We are leaders. But that requires us to be responsible. We have to stop fighting among ourselves and go back to the leadership perspective, the stance, the position we once held before. Because united we stand, divided we fall. And our enemies want us to be divided so I think that what we need to do is stand united once again and put away these petty differences and remember that we are Americans first and we will stand together and we will never forget."

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum stands as a reminder that in the face of adversity and loss of life, our capacity for hope and potential for resilience will see us through. Click here to donate to The Never Forget Fund to support the museum's efforts to ensure future generations never forget.