New York Style Brings A Cultural Experience to Rochester

KIMT News 3 Producer, Brianna Sitkowski, is digging into how a local chef from a town in Southern Italy is dishing out New York Style Pizza with a Neapolitan influence.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

ROCHESTER, MINN--Rochester's diversity is growing and changing. That includes a changing cultural menu for those checking out different restaurants in the med city.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is dishing out New York style pizza with a cultural experience. Not just a Big Apple experience but a Southern Italian one.

Owner and chef, Pasquale Presa is from a small town outside of Bari, italy called Grumo Appula. Presa says he moved to New York when he was only 6 years old, learned how to make "New York Style" pies when he was 11, and started serving New York style pizza in Rochester in 2016.

Presa says it's his job to make sure you get a taste of his roots while immersing yourself in a neighborhood setting, like he did in New York.

"We are bringing that authenticity- we're bringing true neighborhood feeling- we're bringing a place where people can associate the senses of how they grew up through smells through taste," Presa said.'

Presa says he uses recipes he learned from his family right here in his restaurant and when he cooks, he cooks with love.

