Expert Weighs In on Impact of the New Year on Mental Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The idea of turning the page on 2020 is giving some people a mental health boost.

Mayo Clinic Therapist Janice Schreier says clinical therapists have seen a drastic increase in depression this year, as well as upticks in anxiety, substance abuse relapse, feelings of isolation, and a general sense of being stuck.

While that's left people with some harsh feelings toward 2020, Schreier says the beginning of a new year gives everyone a chance to set goals, and look forward to the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.

"When we make any kind of goal, it's so essential for good health," Schreier told KIMT. "It gives us passion to move forward in life, and improves our mood when we have something to work forward to, instead of feeling like 'I'm stuck and everything is inevitable.'"

Schreier adds she hopes to see more people setting goals for themselves into the new year, and feeling motivated to achieve them.